Raiders take No. 8 spot in 2023 NFL Draft order following Week 14

Week 14 is complete, which means we are officially more than three quarters of the way through the NFL season. With just four games remaining, most teams are either gunning for playoff berths, or moving around the draft order. The Raiders are leaning more toward the latter.

With the loss to the Rams on Thursday Night, the Raiders’ already slim playoff hopes took a huge hit. Now they sit at 5-8 on the season, needing to run the table and have a lot more things go their way to get to the postseason.

Currently they are closer to the top of the draft than they are to being among the playoff teams.

With the final game of the week now complete, and the Cardinals losing to the Patriots, the top ten draft order looks like this:

1. Texans

2. Seahawks (via DEN)

3. Bears

4. Lions (via LAR)

5. Eagles (via NO)

6. Cardinals

7. Colts

8. Raiders

9. Panthers

10. Falcons

The range for the Raiders is still close to wide open. This means they technically could end up anywhere in the draft order from 1-32. Albeit quite unlikely they would hit either end of that spectrum as one would require losing out and the other would be winning out, including the playoffs.

Though, a top-three pick isn’t far-fetched at all. Currently, those spots are occupied by three-win teams followed by a group of four-win teams.

From here on out, that window of possible draft positions will get smaller.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire