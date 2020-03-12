Raiders' Nicholas Morrow, Richie Incognito earn performance-based pay

Two Raiders players outperformed their 2019 salaries and received raises from the NFL on Thursday.

Las Vegas linebacker Nicholas Morrow and offensive lineman Richie Incognito were among the players that benefited from the NFL's performance-based pay program.

Morrow, who earned a base salary of $645,000 last season, earned $309,968 in performance-based pay and earned an additional $220,013 from the veteran pool, for a total of $529,981 in distributed money.

Incognito, who earned $1.03 million with the Raiders in 2019 according to Spotrac.com, earned $279,239 in performance-based pay and $179,329 from the veteran pool, for a total of $476,567.

Following the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, the Raiders re-signed Incognito to a two-year contract worth $12.7 million with $5 million in guaranteed money.

Morrow is scheduled to be a restricted free agent when the new league year begins.

What exactly is the NFL's performance-based pay program? Here's how the league describes it:

"Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pools."

According to the league, they handed out $231.152 million in additional salary through the program Thursday.

Assuming Morrow stays with the Raiders, both players will have a little extra money to help them transition from Oakland to Las Vegas.

