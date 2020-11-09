How Raiders' NFL playoff chances stack up after Chargers win, per 538

Raiders have 63 percent chance at playoff berth per 538 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In what has been a whirlwind of an inaugural season in Las Vegas for the Raiders, the team stands at second place in the AFC West with a 5-3 record through nine weeks.

After hanging on for a 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, FiveThirtyEight Sports now gives the Raiders a 63 percent chance at earning a playoff berth, the sixth-best odds of any AFC team.

Although the Raiders are the only team to have a win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas has just an eight percent chance of overtaking them in the AFC West.

The 2020 NFL Playoffs will be expanded over past years, as each conference will send seven teams to the postseason, including three wild card squads.

A veteran-laden group has fueled the Raiders' ability to finish close games, as none of Las Vegas' five wins have come by more than ten points.

A playoff run would be a huge win for an organization that has dealt with numerous issues related to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, and didn't get the chance to finish off the team's time in Oakland with a postseason appearance after finishing 7-9 in 2019.

The next two weeks will be critical for the Raiders' hopes at a playoff spot, as they'll face back-to-back divisional opponents in the Denver Broncos and Chiefs once again, with both games being at home inside Allegiant Stadium.