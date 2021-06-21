Raiders, NFL, players react to Carl Nassib announcing he's gay: 'Proud of you, Carl'

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced that he's gay, becoming the first active player in the history of the league to do so.

It marked a monumental moment for the sport with a long history of stigmatizing homosexuality on the field and in the locker room. Nassib, a 28-year-old, five-year NFL veteran made his announcement on Instagram, noting that he "agonized over this moment for the last 15 years" and is finally "comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

NFL, Roger Goodell respond

Not long after his announcement, the NFL expressed its support of Nassib on Twitter with its shield icon emblazoned in the rainbow colors of Pride Month.

.@Raiders DE Carl Nassib announced today that he’s gay. He also shared he's donating $100,000 to the @TrevorProject, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.



The NFL family is proud of you, Carl. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HXbcBuLg2X — NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2021

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell then released a statement praising Nassib for "sharing his truth."

"The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today," Goodell said, per the statement. "Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

Raiders, Mark Davis react

The Raiders also announced their support on Twitter.

Proud of you, Carl 🖤 pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

Raiders owner Mark Davis then expressed his support of Nassib with ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

"It's 2021. All the more power to Carl," Davis said. "It doesn't change my opinion of him as a person or as a Raider."

How did players respond to Nassib's decision to come out?

Perhaps the biggest stigma in sports regarding homosexuality is based on a fear of how players will react to having a gay teammate in the locker room. The immediate response from NFL players to Nassib's decision wasn't overwhelming on Monday. But some current and former players did respond on social media with messages of support, including New York Giants Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, who played with Nassib at Penn State.

Much respect brudda ✊🏾 https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021

Julian Edelman and Shawne Merriman were among the retired NFL players to express their support.

Awesome moment. Spreading the love to the @TrevorProject very classy move. ❤️ https://t.co/pOWGsvRMUW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2021

Congrats to Carl Nassib on coming out that’s a big step, I think that most players are concerned if you can play or not. — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) June 21, 2021

Good for you Carl Nassib!! Live your truth brother. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 21, 2021

Carl Nassib. Respect ✊🏼 🏳️‍🌈 — Shaun Cody (@ShaunCody95) June 21, 2021

As did R.K. Russell, who played three seasons in the NFL from 2015-17 and announced in 2019 that he's bisexual.

Congratulations to Carl Nassib! Ball out this season brother!

Happy #Pride — R.K. Russell (@RKRelentless) June 21, 2021

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak and retired tennis great Billie Jean King also announced their support.

"Representation & visibility are so important…I will do my best & my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting & compassionate"



Carl, on behalf of the Great State of NV— thank you for your courage and commitment to cultivating acceptance and compassion. We are so proud. https://t.co/4tN9OjpPYy — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 21, 2021

The ability to live an authentic life is so important.



Sending love and support to Carl Nassib of the @Raiders, who has bravely made history as the 1st active NFL player to come out. He has also donated $100K to @TrevorProject.



Representation and visibility matter! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/E6hSOeIioW — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 21, 2021

Carl Nassib announced on Monday that he's gay. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

