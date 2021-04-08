Raiders NFL mock draft database: Shift from all defense to even split with offense

Levi Damien
·4 min read
Three weeks from today we will hear the first players taken in the 2021 draft. We are also three weeks from the start of free agency, which means we are in a good spot to get an indication of what the mock drafts are predicting based on a combination of what the team did in free agency and the prospects did in their pro days.

Mostly you should see the Raiders roster moves to start free agency reflected.

Date

Publication

Pick

4/8

NFL.com (Schrager)

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

4/8

CBS Sports (Trapasso)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

4/8

Drafttek

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/7

USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/6

NFL.com (Jeremiah)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/6

Draftwire (Easterling)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/6

ESPN (Tannenbaum)

Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

4/6

Pro Football Network (Garrett)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/6

Draft Network (Weissman)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/6

Yardbarker (Trachtman)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/6

Walter Football

Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson

4/5

ESPN (McShay)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/5

Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/5

CBS Sports (Wilson)

Azeez Ojulari, ED, Georgia

4/5

Pro Football Focus (Linsey)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/5

Walter Football (Campbell)

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

4/4

Tankathon

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/4

Pro Football Network (Cummings)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/3

CBS Sports (Edwards)

Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami

4/1

Sports Illustrated (Fabiano)

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

4/1

NFL.com (Rank)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

4/1

Yahoo! Sports (Edholm)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/1

Pro Football Network (Farabaugh)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/1

Sportsnaut (Johnson)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

3/30

Athlon Sports (Fischer)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

3/30

NFL.com (Frelund)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

3/25

Sporting News (Iyer)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

3/25

Sports Illustrated (Breer)

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

3/23

ESPN (Kiper)

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

3/23

NFL.com (Brooks)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

3/22

Draft Wire (Easterling)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

3/22

Pro Football Network (Gosling)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

3/22

Pro Football Focus (Renner)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

3/21

Pro Football Network (Miller)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

3/20

Touchdown Wire (Farrar)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

3/20

Draft Network (Marino)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

3/19

NFL.com (Zierlein)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

3/18

Touchdown Wire (Schofield)

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (trade to 11)

3/17

Fox Sports (Rang)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

3/17

San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

Most picked players: Teven Jenkins (7), Alijah Vera-Tucker (7), Micah Parsons (6), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (5), Trevon Moehrig (4), Alex Leatherwood (2)

Picks by position: Offensive tackle (13), Linebacker (12), Guard (7), Safety (4), Edge rusher (2), Defensive tackle (1), Cornerback (1)

Offense: 20

Defense: 20

The first mock draft database we put out was on January 25. In it there were 20 mock drafts and all 20 had the Raiders going defense with edge rusher as the most common pick.

A few weeks later — exactly a month prior to free agency, on February 17, the database ballooned to 40 mock drafts and yet still it was made up entirely of defensive players. Now, as you can see, with another 40 mock drafts collected the predictions are split right down the middle 20/20 between offense and defense.

Why? Well, first of all, because the Raiders traded away three of their starting offensive linemen, including right tackle Trent Brown. And they didn’t replace him in free agency. They also signed edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, which nearly eliminated edge rushers from the mocks and replaced them with offensive linemen.

