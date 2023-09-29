Raiders, NFL issue statements on Chandler Jones arrest

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested. The Raiders have issued a statement regarding this latest development for Jones, who is currently away from the team, on the non-football illness list.

"The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs," the team said. "He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment."

The NFL also has issued a statement.

"We have been closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders,” the league said.

Per Andrew Groover of NFL Media, Jones "is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for two violations of domestic temporary restraining order and is expected to be released later today." The arrest happened last night at 11:00 p.m. local time.