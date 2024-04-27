Raiders NFL Draft grades: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon 44th overall

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to add young studs along their offense by taking maybe the best interior offensive lineman in this class in Oregon interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson with the 44th overall selection.

Powers-Johnson projects as an immediate starter along a talented Raiders offensive line and could play either at the guard or center spot for the Silver and Black. Johnson should be productive right away as one of the more refined rookies in this class.

Strong, athletic, confident, and refined in both the pass and run-blocking game, Powers-Johnson will help bring an immediate boost to the Las Vegas offense and could even see Pro Bowl talk early on.

Grade: A+

