Raiders NFL Draft grades: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland 77th overall

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to add to their offensive line in which they already snagged their center of the future, and may have snagged their starter at right tackle for next season with the selection of Maryland tackle Delmar ‘DJ’ Glaze in the middle of the third round.

Glaze will be locked into a key battle for the starting right tackle position with veteran Thayer Munford Jr. but given his starting experience and physical ability, it is easy to see Glaze walking away as the week one starter for the regular season.

With excellent length, 32 games of starting experience, and the potential to develop into a rock solid tackle in the league, Glaze was a perfect fit for the Raiders who got a bit of a steal at this point in the draft.

Grade: A

