Raiders' Nelson Agholor only NFL WR with perfect passer rating when targeted

Agholor only NFL WR with perfect passer rating when targeted originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nelson Agholor drew plenty of ire from Philadelphia Eagles fans during his tenure there, including spawning an iconic meme, which mocked his propensity to drop passes.

Five years after making him a first-round draft pick, the Eagles chose not to retain the wideout, and he signed with the Raiders in March.

But after catching just three touchdowns over 13 games with Philly in 2019, Agholor already has hauled in the same amount of touchdown catches through five games with the Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr seems to have had plenty of success targeting Agholor this season, as the wideout is the only NFL wide receiver producing a perfect passer rating when targeted (minimum 10 targets).

158.3.



Only WR in the league with a perfect passer rating with at least 10 targets. pic.twitter.com/G8ZEOy1szL — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 17, 2020

Agholor has played well, but passer rating is a QB stat, and Carr is completing the highest percentage of passes in his NFL career (73.1), and has 11 touchdowns to just one interception.

Whatever the secret sauce might be, Las Vegas is 3-2 and is coming off a shocking upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders drafted a pair of wideouts in the first three rounds this past April, but Agholor might end up being the most productive offseason addition to the position group by season’s end.