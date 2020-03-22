Raiders' Nelson Agholor needed to leave Eagles, as viral video shows

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms on a contract with Nelson Agholor on Saturday, giving the wide receiver a much-needed fresh start.

Agholor had a ... divisive relationship with Philadelphia Eagles fans during five seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. He was a member of the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl-winning squad, catching a team-high nine passes for 84 yards in a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. But Eagles fans will remember Agholor for the catches he didn't make.

Philly fans associated the 2015 first-round pick with drops, specifically in critical moments. Last season, Agholor dropped a possible game-winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons on "Sunday Night Football." Agholor's drop against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, however, gave him the wrong kind of viral fame.

Hakim Laws caught a child from a burning building in Philadelphia hours after the loss, and he told local reporters that he had, uh, surer hands than an NFL wide receiver.

"My man was throwing babies out the window, and we was catching them," Laws quipped to KYW-TV. "Unlike Agholor."

Agholor was a good sport, thanking Laws and inviting him to an Eagles game in a since-deleted tweet, but he struggled from that point on.

The receiver caught just 21 passes for 195 yards over the next eight games after his drop against the Lions. Agholor's season ultimately was cut short due to a knee injury.

The 26-year-old now has a chance to build a new reputation in a new city, and one that will have an NFL team for the first time this season. That is, assuming any Eagles expats in Sin City don't join Raider Nation.

