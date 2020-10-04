Raiders' Nelson Agholor does something no Eagles wide receiver has done this year

Agholor does something no Eagles WR has done this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nelson Agholor and the Raiders lost to the Bills on Sunday afternoon, but the much-maligned former Eagles wideout had another solid day in his first year since leaving Philadelphia.

Agholor caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown on four targets, bringing his season totals to eight catches on nine targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

His TD catch on Sunday was a pretty slick contested grab:

Agholor already having two touchdowns this season is painful, for two reasons.

For one, he caught just three touchdowns in 11 games last year, and just four in 16 games the season before. Where was this, Nelson?!

And, more painfully, he now has more receiving touchdowns this season than the entire Eagles wide receiver corps - at least, before SNF:

Nelson Agholor TD this season: 2



All Eagles WR combined TD this season: 1 pic.twitter.com/Qn9uTFRCRe — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2020

Agholor's numbers through four games aren't exactly eye-popping - they track to 32 catches for 472 yards and eight touchdowns over a full season - but his contributions would certainly be welcome on an Eagles team starved for wide receiver talent.

Just look at the Eagles' four wide receivers in their Sunday Night Football matchup with the 49ers:

Career catches for the Eagles' four receivers tonight:



Greg Ward: 42

Deontay Burnett: 15

John Hightower: 3

Travis Fulgham: 0 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 4, 2020

Ugly!

One more painful note: Nelson Agholor now has more touchdown catches in his brief post-Eagles career (four games) than second-round draft pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has in his 19-game Eagles career. Agholor leads, 2-1.

You hate to see it.