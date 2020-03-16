Raiders give Nathan Peterman, Nicholas Morrow original-round RFA tenders

The Raiders strengthened their hold on a pair of restricted free agents on Monday. The Silver and Black gave quarterback Nathan Peterman and linebacker Nicholas Morrow original-round tenders worth $2.1 million if they make the initial first 53-man roster.

The deals are not otherwise guaranteed.

Other teams can negotiate with Peterman and Morrow and sign them to offer sheets, but the Raiders have a right to match. Peterman was a fifth-round pick, so they would receive a selection in that round if they choose to let the signal-caller sign with another team.

Morrow was undrafted, so the Raiders wouldn't receive a kickback if he went elsewhere.

The Raiders respect both young players. Peterman was head coach Jon Gruden's pet project and show practice development before an elbow injury ended his season just before the 2019 regular season began.

He'll be back to compete with the quarterbacks on the roster and should battle for a backup job. He could be a trade chip if he has a solid preseason but doesn't fit on the depth chart. He can be cut if it doesn't work out.

Morrow has proven a solid reserve in recent seasons and has taken primary roles due to injured starters. He had 73 tackles in 16 games played with eight starts. He should be a reserve if on the squad in 2020, working behind new addition Nick Kwiatkoski and another addition coming via free agency or the NFL draft.

Offensive tackle David Sharpe was the team's only other restricted free agent but it wasn't known at the time of publication if he received a contract tender by heading into Wednesday's deadline.

