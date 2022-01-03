Raiders’ Nate Hobbs arrested for DUI

Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested early this morning for driving under the influence.

Las Vegas police released a statement saying that they received a call about a driver asleep inside a parked vehicle, and that Hobbs was booked for misdemeanor DUI after failing a field sobriety test.

“The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Nate Hobbs,” the team said in a statement. “The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Hobbs’ arrest comes just months after a woman was killed in a crash that resulted in another Raiders player, Henry Ruggs, being charged with DUI. Ruggs was cut by the team, his NFL career has likely ended, and he is facing the potential of a lengthy prison sentence. It’s stunning that anyone associated with the Raiders would drive drunk after witnessing all that first-hand, but that’s what Hobbs is accused of doing.

