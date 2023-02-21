Raiders named top fit for Titans LB David Long in free agency

With more than $48 million in cap space, the Raiders are expected to be highly aggressive in free agency this offseason. Not only are they going to be targeting a quarterback, but they are expected to make some big changes to their defense.

But who might they target in free agency and what positions need the most help? In a recent article by Matt Bowen of ESPN, he ranked the No. 1 fit for the top 50 free agents going into the new league years.

One of the best fits for the Raiders is linebacker David Long, who has played with the Titans for the last four seasons. Here is what Bowen had to say about the possibility of the Raiders adding Long in free agency:

“Long would fill a critical need for the Raiders as a second-level linebacker with the natural instincts to track the ball and finish. Las Vegas was 27th in yards allowed per play last season (5.8). And Long, at 5-foot-11 and 227 pounds, was one of the best off-ball run defenders I watched on tape in 2022. In 12 games for the Titans last season, Long registered 86 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.”

Denzel Perryman is a free agent and the Raiders just haven’t gotten enough from Divine Deablo or any of their other linebackers over the past two seasons. Long would give them elite linebacker play despite having sub-par measurables.

Look for the Raiders to be aggressive in searching for linebacker help in free agency as it was one of their biggest weaknesses during the 2022 season.

