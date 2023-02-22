Raiders named top fit for Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

The expectation for the last few weeks is that the Raiders will use the No. 7 pick on their next franchise quarterback or an offensive lineman to protect whoever is behind center. But is there a chance that the Raiders go in an entirely different direction with their top pick?

In a recent article by Bleacher Report, they ranked their top ten prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft and named the top fit for each player. One of the top players on their board is Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr., who is widely expected to be one of the first cornerbacks drafted in April.

Here is what Bleacher Report had to say about the Penn State defensive back and why he would be a perfect fit for the Raiders:

“The cornerback’s physical and aggressive style isn’t for everybody. He’s best suited going to a team that will let him play a lot of press coverage. He could have a bit of a learning curve as he moves away from relying so much on his hands, which could cause him to get called for a lot of penalties early on. The Raiders would make sense as a destination for Porter. They played the ninth-highest rate of man coverage despite dealing with injuries at cornerback all season.”

The Raiders desperately need another outside cornerback to pair with Nate Hobbs and Porter would be an ideal fit. However, taking him at No. 7 might be a bit rich. But if the Raiders were to move down and pick up more draft capital, this would make a ton of sense.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire