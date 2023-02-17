Raiders named NFL’s most interesting team heading into offseason

The offseason is never boring for the Raiders. In 2022, they traded their first two picks for All-Pro WR Davante Adams and signed former All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones. This is a franchise that is always evolving and 2023 should be no different.

But what will the 2023 offseason bring us? Well, the team has already released franchise quarterback Derek Carr and is now in the market for a quarterback. They also need to add more help on defense and have to figure out what to do with free agent RB Josh Jacobs.

In a recent piece by ESPN, the Raiders were named the NFL’s most interesting team going into the offseason. Here is a snippet of why that’s the case again this year:

“It’s simple. Who’s going to take over at the helm with the departure of Derek Carr? All-pro receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs (assuming he returns) are already waiting in the wings. Besides, wouldn’t the Raiders love to make a run at the Super Bowl being hosted in their own stadium next year?”

The Raiders have a lot of work to do to catch the Chiefs and the Chargers in their own division, so expect them to be aggressive in all facts this offseason. With so many top-end players at the primes of their careers, they surely don’t want to waste this window. Look for them to be aggressive in every move they make this off-season.

