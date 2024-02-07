Raiders named ideal landing spot for South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

With a brand new general manager and coaching staff, you can bet that the Raiders will be looking to overhaul the quarterback position. Aidan O’Connell had a fine rookie season, but he doesn’t project as a long-term starter in the NFL.

But with the Raiders owning the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it’s going to be difficult for them to select one of the top quarterbacks in the class. There is a very realistic chance that four quarterbacks are off the board before the Raiders are on the clock.

So the Raiders might have to get creative when it comes to selecting a quarterback. Could they be willing to wait and take a toolsy prospect with the hopes of developing him into a starter?

In a recent article by Bleacher Report, they named the Raiders as a potential landing spot for South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler on Day 3. They believe he would be a strong fit in Las Vegas and could execute Luke Getsy’s offense at a high level. Here is a snippet of what they had to say about the senior quarterback from the SEC:

Arm talent has never been a big issue with the former Gamecock, so he can execute Getsy’s vertical passing attack. While the Oklahoma transfer isn’t a great rusher, he did rack up 410 rushing yards in college (which includes yards lost via sacks) and can tote the rock every now and again. As a projected mid- to late-round pick, heading to Sin City could be Rattler’s best opportunity to get early playing time.

Rattler was arguably the best quarterback during the Senior Bowl practices and his arm talent wowed scouts. He is still pretty raw and needs to be reigned in a bit, but Rattler is an intriguing mid-round option for the Raiders if they decide to wait on QB.

