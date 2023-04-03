Raiders named ‘best fit’ for Kentucky QB Will Levis

There are four quarterbacks expected to be selected in the top half of Round 1. But not every quarterback fits every team. Certain schemes require specific tools and traits.

It’s clear that the Raiders believe Jimmy Garoppolo is a stop-gap option and are still searching for a long-term answer at quarterback. But of the top four quarterbacks in this class, which one fits the Raiders the best?

In a recent article by Jordan Reid of ESPN, he named every quarterback’s best fit heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. For Kentucky QB Will Levis, the Raiders were named the best fit. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the former SEC passer:

The Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo, but Levis could learn and develop before being forced into action down the road. Levis has all of the physical traits necessary at the position, and coach Josh McDaniels is the ideal guy to help nurture his development. With high-end targets around him in Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs, Levis could step into a favorable situation.

Levis probably has the best arm in this class, but his accuracy needs a lot of work. If he can improve his footwork and overall technique, the Raiders could be getting a Matthew Stafford-like quarterback. But he really needs to land somewhere he can sit and learn, and that is why the Raiders make so much sense for him.

If the Raiders do decide to draft a quarterback at No. 7 this year, don’t be surprised if Levis is the pick. He checks a lot of the boxes the Raiders want and need with their next franchise passer.

Related

Raiders should trade down in Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft Could the Raiders select a tight end in Round 2? TCU OL Steve Avila could be the best-case scenario for the Raiders in Round 2 What has been the best move of the Raiders offseason?

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire