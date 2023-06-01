Raiders named best fit for former Ravens CB Marcus Peters

It’s no secret that the Raiders could use some more help in their secondary. The defense had just six interceptions last season and was routinely gashed by good quarterbacks. But are there any veteran defenders available that could help their secondary?

In a recent article by Matt Bowen of ESPN, he wrote about the top free agents still on the market and the best fits for each player. One of the top free agents on the market is cornerback Marcus Peters, who met with the Raiders in May.

According to Bowen, the Raiders make the most sense for Peters as they are desperately lacking playmaking in their secondary. But he’s also a good scheme fit under Patrick Graham. Here is a snippet of Bowen’s thoughts on why the Raiders should sign Peters:

The scheme fit works well here, too, as Peters has the traits to break on throws in the Raiders’ single-high coverages while also baiting the quarterback as a rolled-up flat defender in Cover 2. Even with the injury history — Peters hasn’t played a full season since 2018 — his ability to create on-the-ball production would be an upgrade to the Vegas defense. The Raiders didn’t draft a corner until Round 4 in April, so there are plenty of snaps available this season.

The Raiders could really use a veteran presence in their secondary and Peters is the best cornerback on the market. With the Raiders already showing some interest in the former All-Pro defender, we shall see if a signing ultimately happens in the upcoming weeks before training camp.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire