Raiders move up to No. 5 in ESPN’s Week 4 power rankings

If you would have been told before the season that the Raiders would open the season at 2-1, most fans would have taken that. With the first three games coming against teams that all won double-digit games in 2020, it was a rough opening schedule for the Raiders.

However, they found a way to win all three games, albeit in a dramatic fashion. Now, they have their first 3-0 start since 2002 and people are finally starting to buy into this team. So how do they rank among the best teams in the league? Fairly well.

In a recent article by ESPN and their 32 beat writers, they ranked every team heading into Week 4. The Raiders moved up once again, going from No. 10 to No. 5. Here is what the site had to say about this team after three games:

“The question bandied about by both Derek Carr fans and detractors alike — is Carr elite? — might finally have an answer. Because if being in the top eight in QBR is indeed elite, then, yes, he is. For now. This is the most in command Carr has looked in Jon Gruden’s offense, and it should be considering they are now in their fourth season together, right? With little to no running game early in contests to speak of and a makeshift offensive line held together by duct tape, the one-dimensional attack has thrived rather than suffered.”

The only other AFC team ahead of the Raiders right now are the Buffalo Bills, who have since blown out the Dolphins and Washington Football Team after their Week 1 loss to the Steelers. Still, that is impressive company for the Raiders as many believed this team had a chance to earn a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The season is still young, but the Raiders are off to a great start. With a win over the Chargers in Los Angeles this week, they can firmly establish themselves as a legit contender in the AFC this season.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.