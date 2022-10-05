Raiders move up to No. 21 in latest NFL Power Rankings

The Raiders got their first win of the season on Sunday as the offense was able to control the game. Las Vegas ran for over 200 yards, overpowering the Broncos.

So how much did that win impact the national media’s perception of this team? Quite a bit.

In a recent article by Austin Gayle of The Ringer, he ranked all 32 teams after Week 4. The Raiders rose up the ranking, coming in at No. 21. Gayle was impressed by the play of the offense, specifically Josh Jacobs. Here is a snippet of what he had to say about the unit:

“The Raiders need big games from their stars like Jacobs and Adams if they’re going to overcome their porous offensive line and underperforming defense week in and week out. The 1-3 start to the season still might be too deep for Las Vegas to sneak into the playoffs, but the winning formula is obvious.”

The Raiders are a very star-driven team and that is by design. When players like Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams play well, they will win. If not, they are going to struggle.

The good news is that most teams aren’t going to be able to stop all of these weapons. We’ve seen the potential of this offense, now it’s just time for them to be more consistent.

