Raiders move up to No. 14 in ESPN’s power ranking entering Week 9

After a big Week 8 win against the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders saw their playoff odds raise by quite a bit as they now sit at 4-3 after seven games. With only one game left on the schedule against a playoff team from last season (Chiefs), the Raiders are in a great position to make a playoff run in 2020.

That is starting to become a new belief around the league as people are excited about this squad under Jon Gruden. In a recent article by ESPN’s beat writers, they released their newest power ranking ahead of Week 9. Not surprisingly, the Raiders moved up some after beating the Browns.

The biggest reason for optimism surrounding the team, according to the beat reporters, has been the play of Derek Carr. Carr is in the midst of the best season of his career and the beat writers at ESPN couldn’t be more impressed. Here are their thoughts on Carr and the Raiders this season:

“Expectations were high for the Raiders quarterback entering the season, given that he would, for the first time in his seven-year career, be playing in the same system for the third straight season. He has not disappointed. Perhaps pushed by the presence of $7.5 million backup Marcus Mariota or perhaps just comfortable in the scheme, Carr is running more to extend plays and is on pace for 4,201 passing yards, 32 TD passes and just five interceptions while completing 71.1% of his throws and directing a dominant, ball-control offense.”

With Carr playing at or near an elite level, the team really does have a chance to compete with anyone in the conference. And if they can get back one or two of their Pro Bowl offensive linemen, there is no telling what the ceiling of this team could be this year.

If Carr can play at this level for the final nine games of the season, the Raiders should be considered a lock to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

