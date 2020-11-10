Raiders move up to No. 12 in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings

The Raiders got a much-needed win in Week 9 over the Chargers to put the team at 5-3 at the halfway point of the year. With impressive wins over the likes of Chiefs, Saints and Browns this season, many national media members believe this team is poised for a playoff push.

One of the reasons that there is so much optimism surrounding the Raiders is the play of Derek Carr. He’s becoming a much more aggressive passer and that is opening up the offense.

In a recent article by Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire, he listed the Raiders at No. 12 in his power rankings due to Carr’s play. Here is a snippet of Farrar’s thoughts on Las Vegas through nine weeks:

“The additions of both Henry Ruggs III and (Nelson) Agholor have opened up the potential for this Raiders offense, and we have seen more of what Carr can do in the downfield passing game as a result. Gruden would be wise to stay as vertical as possible – thereby listening to our advice – in the passing game.”

With Agholor and Ruggs stretching the field for the Raiders, this is one of the most balanced and dynamic offenses in the NFL. With Carr playing as well as he is, there is no reason this team can’t make a push for the playoffs.