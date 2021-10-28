Raiders move up to No. 12 in latest NFL Power Rankings

Since the Raiders have fired Jon Gruden, their stock has risen significantly in NFL circles. The team has produced two impressive wins against the Broncos and the Eagles. In both games, the offense clicked and Derek Carr played some of the best football of his career.

Sitting at 5-2, they are tied for the best record in the NFL. Their schedule is actually very favorable going forward with their next opponent being the Giants in Week 9. But how do they rank among the best teams in the NFL?

In a recent power rankings list by Touchdown Wire, the Raiders moved up from No. 12 from No. 13 after their Week 7 win. Here is what they had to say about the Raiders after seven games:

The Raiders won in impressive fashion, 33-22, against the Eagles. Carr threw for 323 yards, completing 31 of 34 pass attempts with one touchdown, in a game where his top target in tight end Darren Waller did not play. Huge to note: Rich Bisaccia is 2-0 as Las Vegas head coach.

It’s hard to make a case that the Raiders should be outside of the top-10 as they do have an outstanding record. With Carr playing at a near-MVP level and Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby dominating at defensive end, this team has all the talent at the right places to be a real playoff contender.

If the Raiders can stack a few more wins on top of each other and beat the teams they are supposed to, they will surely rise up rankings lists like this. But the truth is, the Raiders do not care where they rank. All they care about is their 5-2 record and making it to the playoffs.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.