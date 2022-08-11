Raiders move up to No. 12 in latest NFL Power Rankings

The Raiders already have one preseason game under their belt, but they have another coming up this Sunday against the Vikings to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

So where does the national media have the Raiders ranked among their peers? Are they a legit Super Bowl contender entering the year?

In a recent power rankings list done by Bleacher Report, the Raiders came in at No. 12 after a good preseason performance against the Jaguars. Here is a snippet of what their staff had to say about the team entering the season:

“Once we get to the games that count, the more important question may be how that offensive line holds up in pass protection and how the Raiders’ retooled defense fares. Because in an AFC West brimming with big-name quarterbacks, Derek Carr and the Raiders will have to win some high-scoring affairs.”

While you can make a strong case that they belong ahead of teams like the Broncos, Colts and Cowboys, No. 12 feels about right. If they can solve some of their offensive line issues during the final three preseason games, maybe we will see them move up higher before Week 1 of the regular season.

