Raiders move up to No. 12 in latest power rankings after strong draft class

The Raiders had among the least draft capital in the NFL this season after trading for Davante Adams. However, most experts believe they had a strong class as they upgraded both sides of the line of scrimmage.

In a recent power ranking list done by Bleacher Report, they moved the Raiders up to No. 12 due to their draft. Here is a snippet of their thoughts on the class and their outlook for the 2022 season:

“Without a first-or second-round pick, the Las Vegas Raiders had one primary objective with two layers—shore up the trenches. They kept it simple and checked off that box, drafting two offensive linemen and a pair of defensive linemen among their six selections. “With all the talk about the addition of wideout Davante Adams and a revamped aerial attack, the Raiders added some gritty players who can help them win at the line of scrimmage.”

The Raiders enter the 2022 season as a playoff contender. That much is sure. But are they a legitimate Super Bowl contender? That we don’t know.

However, their offseason moves along with their draft class suggest they are ready to win now. And if they can get some early production out of any of their draft picks, they will be a threat in the AFC this year.