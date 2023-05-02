Raiders move up in NFL Power Rankings after draft

The Raiders had a very solid draft class, according to most draft experts. Not only did they add one of the top pass rushers in the class but they added the most prolific receiving tight end in the history of Notre Dame. Those two picks alone made the team better going into the 2023 season.

But where do the Raiders rank among the rest of the teams in the NFL post-draft?

In a recent article by Dan Hanzus of NFL.com, he moved the Raiders up one spot in his NFL Power Rankings, putting them at No. 22. Here is what he had to say about the Raiders after their impressive draft haul:

The Vegas pass rush got a major boost with the Thursday night selection of Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson seventh overall. Wilson, a tantalizing prospect, joins a Raiders front seven that features two-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby and veteran Chandler Jones (up to 112 sacks in his career). Wilson fills a definite need — the Raiders finished in the bottom three in sacks a season ago. Elsewhere, Vegas found good value in the second round with Notre Dame star Michael Mayer, thought by many draft pundits to be the best tight end in this class. Mayer slots into the role vacated by Darren Waller, who was traded to the Giants at the start of the league year.

Wilson might not be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders, but you can bet that he’s going to play a lot. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will find ways to get his three best pass rushers on the field at the same time with Wilson likely kicking inside to defensive tackle.

If Mayer can become a reliable receiving option for Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders have a chance to be a well-balanced team on both sides of the ball. Without a doubt, they are a better team coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire