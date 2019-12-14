As Raiders move cities, what’s the future of the fan base?

The NFL is known for its legion of dedicated fan bases, like Cleveland's Dawg Pound, the Bills Mafia in Buffalo and the Terrible Towel-waving fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But one group takes it to another level. We're talking about the infamous silver-and-black clad fans of Raider Nation. With the team playing its last game in Oakland Sunday before moving to Las Vegas, Dana Jacobson met up with some of the Raiders' most hardcore fans to see what their future with the team might be.

