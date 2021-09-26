Raiders move to 3-0 with overtime win over Dolphins

In a wild, back-and-forth game in Las Vegas, the Raiders fell behind early, took a big late lead, and then found a way to win in overtime over a Dolphins team that wouldn’t go away.

The 31-28 win improves the Raiders’ record to 3-0 on the season and serves as a strong statement that they’re legitimate playoff contenders.

But they didn’t look like it early on, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter. It wasn’t until the Dolphins called a terrible play from deep in their own territory, a pass completion in their own end zone that was turned into a safety, that made the score 14-2 and brought the Raiders to life.

From there it was all Las Vegas for most of the rest of the game, and the Raiders appeared to have the victory in hand until a missed extra point by Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson kept the Dolphins in the game, down 25-17.

Capping a great last-ditch drive, Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett ran for a touchdown with two seconds left in the fourth quarter, then threw a two-point conversion pass that tied the score at 25-25.

In overtime, Carlson redeemed himself with a field goal on the opening possession, and after the Dolphins matched it with a field goal of their own, the Raiders marched into field goal range again, and Carlson hit the game-winner.

Derek Carr completed 26 of 43 passes for 386 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, another strong showing for Carr in a surprisingly strong season for the Raiders.

