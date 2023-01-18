Raiders mocked Florida QB Anthony Richardson in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Over the next three months, expect to see the Raiders picking a quarterback in most mock drafts. If they are unable to bring in a proven veteran, it only seems logical that they would use the No. 7 pick on a franchise passer.

While that does seem like a likely possibility, there is no clear-cut favorite as to who might be the pick for them in Round 1. But if the Raiders are searching for the quarterback with the most upside to battle Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, then the answer is obvious.

In a recent mock draft by Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network, the Raiders took a major gamble in Round 1 by selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson. Here is what he had to say about the possible fit in Las Vegas:

“The Raiders benched Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham late in the year, and Carr himself posted a farewell message on social media. Las Vegas is moving on. The only question is who Carr’s replacement will be. At seventh overall, the Raiders are in position to grab Anthony Richardson — the passer with the highest ceiling in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

There are very few players to ever look and play like Anthony Richardson. He has fantastic size, a cannon for an arm, and he can run a legitimate 4.4 40-yard dash at 235 pounds.

The only reason he’s not the consensus No. 1 pick in this year’s draft is due to a lack of experience and polish. But if the Raiders want to shoot for the moon in Round 1, Richardson may be the best choice to help get them over the hump.

