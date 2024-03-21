Raiders mock draft roundup post first wave of free agency

It’s been a week now since NFL free agency *officially* opened and players could *officially* sign with their new teams and teams could *officially* execute trades. That also means we have a full week of mock drafts which reflect the changes in team rosters.

The Raiders big ticket signings were DT Christian Wilkins and QB Gardners Minshew. The former fills a major need, the latter mostly just gives them some insurance and may or may not effect how they approach the draft.

The Raiders also cut some players and allowed others to leave in free agency, thus opening up some positions which they may look to the draft to fill.

Knowing all that, here is a good sized sample roundup of mock drafts over the past week.

Most picked players: JC Latham (5), Taliese Fuaga (4), Quinyon Mitchell (4), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (3), Terrion Arnold (3), Nate Wiggins (2), Michael Penix (2)

Picks by position: Offensive tackle (13), Cornerback (10), Quarterback (4), Wide receiver (1)

Offense: 18

Defense: 10

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire