Raiders mock draft roundup post first wave of free agency
It’s been a week now since NFL free agency *officially* opened and players could *officially* sign with their new teams and teams could *officially* execute trades. That also means we have a full week of mock drafts which reflect the changes in team rosters.
The Raiders big ticket signings were DT Christian Wilkins and QB Gardners Minshew. The former fills a major need, the latter mostly just gives them some insurance and may or may not effect how they approach the draft.
The Raiders also cut some players and allowed others to leave in free agency, thus opening up some positions which they may look to the draft to fill.
Knowing all that, here is a good sized sample roundup of mock drafts over the past week.
3/20
Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St
3/20
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
3/20
Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St
3/20
Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
3/19
JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
3/19
Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St
3/19
Michael Penix, QB, Washington
3/19
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
3/19
Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
3/19
JC Latham, OT, Alabama
3/18
Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
3/18
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
3/18
JC Latham, OT, Alabama
3/18
Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St
3/18
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
3/18
Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
3/17
Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
3/16
Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St
3/16
Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St
3/15
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
3/15
JC Latham, OT, Alabama
3/15
Michael Penix, QB, Washington
3/15
JC Latham, OT, Alabama
3/15
Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
3/14
JC Latham, OT, Alabama
3/14
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
3/13
Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
3/12
Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St
Most picked players: JC Latham (5), Taliese Fuaga (4), Quinyon Mitchell (4), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (3), Terrion Arnold (3), Nate Wiggins (2), Michael Penix (2)
Picks by position: Offensive tackle (13), Cornerback (10), Quarterback (4), Wide receiver (1)
Offense: 18
Defense: 10