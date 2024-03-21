Advertisement

Raiders mock draft roundup post first wave of free agency

Levi Damien
·2 min read

It’s been a week now since NFL free agency *officially* opened and players could *officially* sign with their new teams and teams could *officially* execute trades. That also means we have a full week of mock drafts which reflect the changes in team rosters.

The Raiders big ticket signings were DT Christian Wilkins and QB Gardners Minshew. The former fills a major need, the latter mostly just gives them some insurance and may or may not effect how they approach the draft.

The Raiders also cut some players and allowed others to leave in free agency, thus opening up some positions which they may look to the draft to fill.

Knowing all that, here is a good sized sample roundup of mock drafts over the past week.

3/20

Newsday (Klopsis)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

3/20

San Diego Union Tribune (Brown)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/20

Tankathon (staff)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

3/20

CBS Sports (Brinson)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/19

Draft Countdown (Bosarge)

JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

3/19

Fox Sports (Klatt)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/19

NFL media (Jeremiah)

Michael Penix, QB, Washington

3/19

USA Today (Davis)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/19

Sporting News (Iyer)

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

3/19

ESPN (Kiper)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/18

33rd Team (Mosher)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/18

CBS Sports (Wilson)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/18

NBC Sports (Rogers)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/18

The Draft Network (Fowler)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/18

The Score (Staff)

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

3/18

Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/17

Sportsnaut (Buller-Russ)

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

3/16

CBS Sports (Stackpole)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

3/16

DraftTek (staff)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/15

Draftwire (Popejoy)

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

3/15

The Ringer (Solak)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/15

Touchdown Wire (Farrar)

Michael Penix, QB, Washington

3/15

NBC Sports (Dvorchak)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/15

ESPN (Meche)

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

3/14

CBS Sports (Edwards)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/14

Outkick (Zaksheske)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/13

CBS Sports (Trapasso)

Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU

3/12

The Athletic (Baumgardner)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

Most picked players: JC Latham (5), Taliese Fuaga (4), Quinyon Mitchell (4), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (3), Terrion Arnold (3), Nate Wiggins (2), Michael Penix (2)

Picks by position: Offensive tackle (13), Cornerback (10), Quarterback (4), Wide receiver (1)

Offense: 18

Defense: 10

