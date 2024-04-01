Advertisement

Raiders mock draft roundup as we hit April

Levi Damien
·3 min read

It’s Draft month! That means we are just weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft. The Scouting Combine is in the rearview and Pro Days and team visits are in full swing.

With more to examine, mock drafts become more focused in on the players they think each team will select in the draft. The Raiders have the 13 overall pick.

We went back to the days after the first wave of free agency to offer a wide range of what the mock draft community thinks the Raiders will do with their selection.

Date

Publication

Player

3/29

CBS Sports (Stackpole)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

3/29

Draftwire (Popejoy)

Michael Penix, QB, Washington

3/29

Fox Sports (McIntyre)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/29

NFL media (Edholm)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/28

33rd Team (Mosher)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/28

CBS Sports (Edwards)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/28

DraftTek (staff)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

3/28

Tankathon (staff)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

3/28

NFL media (Davis)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/28

The Ringer (Kelly)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/28

The Huddle (Bonini)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

3/27

CBS Sports (Trapasso)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/27

SB Nation (Acosta)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/27

USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/27

Yahoo Sports (staff)

Michael Penix, QB, Washington

3/27

Draftblaster (staff)

Michael Penix, QB, Washington

3/26

CBS Sports (Podell)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/26

ESPN (Tannenbaum)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/26

NFL media (Brooks)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/25

Draft Countdown (Hallam)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/25

The Draft Network (Eisner)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/25

The Athletic (Standig)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/25

Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/25

CBS Sports (Galko)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/25

Draftwire (Risdon)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/23

Sportsnaut (Buller-Russ)

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

3/22

CBS Sports (Fornelli)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/22

NFL media (Reuter)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/21

The Athletic (staff)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/21

NFL Draft Scout (Bissett)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/21

Last Word on Sports (Tatum)

JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

3/21

Touchdown Wire (Barbieri)

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

3/20

CBS Sports (Brinson)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/20

Newsday (Klopsis)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

3/20

San Diego Union Tribune (Brown)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/20

33rd Team (Valentino)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St

3/19

Draft Countdown (Bosarge)

JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

3/19

ESPN (Kiper)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/19

Fox Sports (Klatt)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/19

NFL media (Jeremiah)

Michael Penix, QB, Washington

3/19

Sporting News (Iyer)

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

3/19

USA Today (Davis)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/18

CBS Sports (Wilson)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/18

NBC Sports (Rogers)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/18

Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

3/18

The Draft Network (Fowler)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

3/18

The Score (Staff)

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

3/15

ESPN (Meche)

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

3/15

NBC Sports (Dvorchak)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/15

The Ringer (Solak)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

3/15

Touchdown Wire (Farrar)

Michael Penix, QB, Washington

3/14

Outkick (Zaksheske)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

3/12

The Athletic (Baumgardner)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

Most picked players: Taliese Fuaga (13), JC Latham (9), Terrion Arnold (7), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (6), Quinyon Mitchell (6), Michael Penix (5), Amarius Mims (2), JJ McCarthy (2).

Picks by position: Tackle (30), Cornerback (15), Quarterback (8)

Offense: 38

Defense: 15

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire