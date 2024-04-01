Raiders mock draft roundup as we hit April

It’s Draft month! That means we are just weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft. The Scouting Combine is in the rearview and Pro Days and team visits are in full swing.

With more to examine, mock drafts become more focused in on the players they think each team will select in the draft. The Raiders have the 13 overall pick.

We went back to the days after the first wave of free agency to offer a wide range of what the mock draft community thinks the Raiders will do with their selection.

Most picked players: Taliese Fuaga (13), JC Latham (9), Terrion Arnold (7), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (6), Quinyon Mitchell (6), Michael Penix (5), Amarius Mims (2), JJ McCarthy (2).

Picks by position: Tackle (30), Cornerback (15), Quarterback (8)

Offense: 38

Defense: 15

