Raiders mock draft roundup: 40 post-Super Bowl predictions for 22nd pick

We’re now a week removed from the Super Bowl which means mock draft season is kicking into high gear. Thusly it’s time to round up what the mock drafters have been picking for the Raiders.

For this roundup, we went back a month to get a good consensus starting when the Raiders were ousted from the playoffs, thus locking in their draft position at 22 overall. We start with this 40-mock grouping.

Most picked players: Jameson Williams (9), Chris Olave (7), Andrew Boothe Jr (4), Treylon Burks (4), Jordan Davis (3), Garrett Wilson (3), Nakobe Dean (2), Jahan Dotson (2), David Ojabo (2)

Picks by position: Wide receiver (25), Cornerback (4), Linebacker (3), Defensive lineman (3), Edge defender (2), Interior OL (2), Tackle (1)

Offense: 28

Defense: 12

