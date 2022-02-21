Raiders mock draft roundup: 40 post-Super Bowl predictions for 22nd pick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jameson WilliamsAmerican football player
- Garrett WilsonAmerican football player
- Treylon BurksAmerican football wide receiver
We’re now a week removed from the Super Bowl which means mock draft season is kicking into high gear. Thusly it’s time to round up what the mock drafters have been picking for the Raiders.
For this roundup, we went back a month to get a good consensus starting when the Raiders were ousted from the playoffs, thus locking in their draft position at 22 overall. We start with this 40-mock grouping.
Feb 21
Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
Feb 21
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Feb 21
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Feb 20
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Feb 19
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Feb 19
Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson
Feb 18
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Feb 18
Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson
Feb 18
Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
Feb 17
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Feb 17
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Feb 17
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Feb 17
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Feb 17
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Feb 16
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St
Feb 16
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Feb 16
Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson
Feb 16
David Ojabo, ED, Michigan
Feb 15
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St
Feb 15
Charles Cross, OT, Miss St
Feb 15
Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
Feb 14
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Feb 14
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St
Feb 14
David Ojabo, ED, Michigan
Feb 14
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Feb 14
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St
Feb 14
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Feb 14
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Feb 14
Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
Feb 14
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St
Feb 13
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Feb 12
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Feb 11
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St
Feb 11
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St
Feb 11
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Feb 8
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Jan 31
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St
Jan 25
Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
Jan 21
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St
Jan 19
Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson
Most picked players: Jameson Williams (9), Chris Olave (7), Andrew Boothe Jr (4), Treylon Burks (4), Jordan Davis (3), Garrett Wilson (3), Nakobe Dean (2), Jahan Dotson (2), David Ojabo (2)
Picks by position: Wide receiver (25), Cornerback (4), Linebacker (3), Defensive lineman (3), Edge defender (2), Interior OL (2), Tackle (1)
Offense: 28
Defense: 12
List
Grading Raiders 2021 rookie draft class
Like this article?
Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning
An error has occured
Please re-enter your email address.
Thanks for signing up!
You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.