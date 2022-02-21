Raiders mock draft roundup: 40 post-Super Bowl predictions for 22nd pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jameson Williams
    American football player
  • Garrett Wilson
    American football player
  • Treylon Burks
    American football wide receiver

We’re now a week removed from the Super Bowl which means mock draft season is kicking into high gear. Thusly it’s time to round up what the mock drafters have been picking for the Raiders.

For this roundup, we went back a month to get a good consensus starting when the Raiders were ousted from the playoffs, thus locking in their draft position at 22 overall. We start with this 40-mock grouping.

Feb 21

CBS Sports (Wilson)

Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

Feb 21

Draft Countdown (Hallam)

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Feb 21

Pro Football Focus (Gayle)

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Feb 20

The Draft Network (Parson)

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Feb 19

Pro Football Network (Fregoza)

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Feb 19

NFL Spin Zone (Bedinger)

Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

Feb 18

CBS Sports (Stackpole)

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Feb 18

Yahoo! Sports (Edholm)

Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

Feb 18

Sports Illustrated (Dietz)

Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Feb 17

For The Win (D’Andrea)

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Feb 17

CBS Sports (Edwards)

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Feb 17

Draft Wire (Easterling)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Feb 17

MMQB (Hanson)

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Feb 17

DraftTek

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Feb 16

ESPN (McShay)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St

Feb 16

San Diego Union Tribune (Brown)

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Feb 16

CBS Sports (Trapasso)

Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

Feb 16

Pro Football Network

David Ojabo, ED, Michigan

Feb 15

Fox Sports (Rang)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St

Feb 15

USA Today (Davis)

Charles Cross, OT, Miss St

Feb 15

Walter Football

Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa

Feb 14

NFL media (Reuter)

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Feb 14

Athlon Sports (Fischer)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St

Feb 14

Draft Countdown (Bosarge)

David Ojabo, ED, Michigan

Feb 14

The Score

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Feb 14

SB Nation (Dator)

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St

Feb 14

The Draft Scout (Miller)

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Feb 14

Pro Football Focus (Renner)

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Feb 14

The Draft Network (Weissman)

Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Feb 14

Draft Kings (Simon)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St

Feb 13

Tankathon

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Feb 12

Pro Football Network (Mellor)

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Feb 11

CBS Sports (Fornelli)

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St

Feb 11

NFL Media (Frelund)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St

Feb 11

Sporting News (Iyer)

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Feb 8

NFL Media (Zierlein)

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Jan 31

Pro Football Focus (Monson)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St

Jan 25

NFL Media (Brooks)

Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Jan 21

NFL Media (Jeremiah)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St

Jan 19

ESPN (Kiper)

Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

Most picked players: Jameson Williams (9), Chris Olave (7), Andrew Boothe Jr (4), Treylon Burks (4), Jordan Davis (3), Garrett Wilson (3), Nakobe Dean (2), Jahan Dotson (2), David Ojabo (2)

Picks by position: Wide receiver (25), Cornerback (4), Linebacker (3), Defensive lineman (3), Edge defender (2), Interior OL (2), Tackle (1)

Offense: 28

Defense: 12

List

Grading Raiders 2021 rookie draft class

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories