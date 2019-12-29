Raiders miss scoring chances on review

The Raiders don’t have much of a chance, and they’re not helping themselves at the moment.

After an apparent touchdown was overturned on review, the Raiders were stopped on a fourth-and-goal try and another review.

Derek Carr‘s apparent touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow was ruled down just short of the goal line, so the Raiders tried on fourth down. Without injured running back Josh Jacobs available, fullback Alec Ingold tried to plow through but was stopped short as well.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden challenged the fourth-down spot, but lost that challenge to fall to 1-of-10 on challenges this year.

The game’s tied 3-3, and the Raiders need to win and get a collection of results to fall their way to advance to the playoffs.