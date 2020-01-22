Raiders' Mike Mayock says move to Las Vegas beneficial for free agency

Las Vegas has long been a city where Americans go to escape the mundane aspects of their lives and dive head-first into the debauchery and freedoms that come with "Sin City."

Once the 2020 NFL season kicks off, there will be a new mode of entertainment for those who descend on The Strip, as the Raiders will open up play at Allegiant Stadium and re-brand as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Primarily known as a vacation destination, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is confident the organization's new zip code can help attract some of the best free agents the NFL has to offer.

"I think first and foremost, we go from a 13-percent state tax in California to a zero-percent state tax in Nevada," Mayock told Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal. "The players and their agents are very aware of that."

In addition to the financial savings, Mayock says the new digs for the Silver and Black will be on par with the best organizations in the NFL.

"I've heard more comments about what our new stadium looks like. You know, that black exterior, the sleekness of it. People are fired up about the Raiders in Vegas.

"I think there's a real excitement about Jon Gruden leading the Raiders into Las Vegas and it extends financially, extends to our facilities, we're gonna be a first-rate operation in every single facet and I think that energy will trickle through into free agency."

Will free agents indeed flock to Vegas to join Gruden and what was a 7-9 team in 2019?

The front office certainly thinks so.

