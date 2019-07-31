Raiders work out Mike Gillislee

The Raiders are working out free agent Mike Gillislee, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Gillislee, 28 played four games for the Saints last season and had 16 carries for 43 yards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins made Gillislee a fifth-round pick in 2013. He played three games for the Dolphins in two seasons and had six carries for 21 yards.

He also has spent time with the Bills, Saints and Patriots.

Gillislee has 274 career carries for 1,291 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Raiders have an open roster spot after waiving Erik Swoope and Ronald Ollie and signing Ethan Westbrooks on Wednesday.