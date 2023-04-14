The Raiders will select a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft. That much we know. However, we do not know who or when that might be. The Raiders have met with all of the top quarterbacks in the class and now they are starting to dig a little bit deeper.

According to Jemey Fowler of ESPN, the Raiders met with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Robinson is widely viewed as a Day 3 pick with upside due to his athleticism.

UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the more intriguing QBs in the draft, has visited the #Browns, #49ers, #Raiders, #Chargers, #Eagles and #Bengals, per source. Some teams intrigued by his mobility/arm strength. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 14, 2023

Thompson-Robinson was highly productive in Chip Kelly’s offense at UCLA, throwing for over 10,000 yards and rushing for nearly 2,000 more. While he needs to improve quite a bit as a passer, he is certainly worth a look after the fourth round.

If the Raiders want to add a quarterback with some athleticism to their quarterback room, “DTR” does make a lot of sense. Keep an eye on him on Day 3 of the NFL Draft as a potential option for the Raiders.

Related

What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at IDL ahead of NFL Draft Raiders grab elite cornerback prospect in latest NFL mock draft Jimmy Garoppolo named better fit with Raiders than Derek Carr Raiders expected to draft a cornerback in Round 1? What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at OT ahead of NFL Draft

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire