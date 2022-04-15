Raiders met with speedy WR Danny Gray ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

If you have been tracking the visits the Raiders have made pre-draft, one thing is very clear. They are searching for more speed at wide receiver and cornerback.

New general manager Dave Ziegler has identified their lack of speed on both sides of the ball and he seems determined to fix that.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Raiders have already met with one of the fastest receivers in the draft in SMU’s Danny Gray.

#SMU WR Danny Gray has made Top 30 Visits w/ #Colts, #Vikings, #Bears & #Raiders. Gray has met virtually w/ #Buccaneers, #Cowboys & #Bears

(second meeting). Gray had a BIG season (49-803-8, 16.4 yards per catch). The 6-foot-2, 199 pound Gray ran a blazing 4.33 in the 40. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 14, 2022

Gray played only 18 games at SMU, but he was able to tally over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and score 13 touchdowns. At nearly 6’0, Gray has the ability to stretch the field via the slot or on the outside and that is something the Raiders desperately lack with their current wide receiver corps.

Gray is expected to be a Day 3 pick and could function as the team’s No. 4 or No. 5 receiver during the 2022 season. It appears the Raiders have heavy interest in adding speed to their wide receiver corps this offseason, so keep an eye on Gray as we enter the final day of the draft.

