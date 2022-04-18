Raiders met with Ohio State OL Thayer Munford ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The Raiders have done a lot of work on offensive linemen, particularly players that could be available on Day 3. While it’s unlikely they will find any starters in that range, they might be able to find some quality depth with developmental traits.

One player that the Raiders have shown some interest in is Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Raiders used one of their 30 visits on the former Buckeye guard.

Ohio State OL Thayer Munford had a Top 30 visit with the #Raiders. Munford also met with the #Broncos, #Seahawks and #Giants virtually, to name a few. Lots of interest in a highly experienced, versatile OL. Munford started 45 games for @OhioStateFB at multiple positions. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 18, 2022

Munford started 34 games at left tackle for Ohio State before making the shift to left guard during the 2021 season. He was actually a much better tackle than guard in college, but he probably doesn’t have the athleticism or feet to play tackle in the NFL.

But if the Raiders are looking for someone with a ton of college experience and position flexibility, Munford is a very intriguing option on Day 3. We’ve seen him be a good player in the past (First Team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021), but he might be an interesting developmental project for the Raiders.

As we get into the third day of the NFL Draft, keep him on your radar as he will likely be a target for the Raiders in the fourth or fifth round.

