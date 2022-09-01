Raiders meeting with veteran OT Joe Haeg on Thursday

With Brandon Parker out for the season due to an injury and Alex Leatherwood on the Chicago Bears, the Raiders need some offensive tackle depth. Now.

The current swing tackle on the roster is Thayer Munford, who has missed the last few weeks with an injury. The Raiders need to add a veteran capable of playing both tackle positions before Week 1 in case Munford isn’t ready to go.

It appears they are doing just that as they are set to meet with veteran offensive tackle Joe Haeg on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

The #Raiders are hosting veteran OL Joe Haeg on a visit today. A few teams in on the versatile Haeg, who was released by the #Steelers after they traded for Jesse Davis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2022

Haeg turned 29 in March and has appeared in 79 games during his NFL career. He has made appearances at both tackle positions and has even filled in at guard.

While he certainly wouldn’t be a long-term option for the Raiders, he would be an improvement on their overall depth at the position. And at this stage in the year, he would be a pretty nice addition for the Raiders.

