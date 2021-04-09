Raiders meeting with SS Karl Joseph after a year apart

The Las Vegas Raiders finally appear to be interested in addressing their safety depth. The team has a clear need at free safety, but the market has dried up in a significant way over the last few weeks.

But one of the top names left on the market is Karl Joseph, their first-round pick from the 2016 NFL Draft. Well, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the two sides are talking about a potential reunion.

A blast from the past: Former #Raiders first-round pick safety Karl Joseph is visiting with the #Raiders right now, source said. A possible secondary addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2021

Joseph spent the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns, starting eight games and appearing in 14 total. He recorded 67 tackles, one interception and four pass deflections.

During his four-year career with the Raiders, Joseph started 41 games and appeared in seven others. He was playing the best football of his career in 2020 before a foot injury forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Joseph doesn’t fit the traditional “free safety” role, but he could be used as a hybrid linebacker/strong safety in Gus Bradley’s defense. He might not fix their strong safety need, but he would give them another viable option with starting experience. Joseph is just 27-years old and might be in a position where he is better suited to be a role player than an every-down starter.

If the Raiders were to sign Joseph, they would still need to find a starting-caliber free safety in the draft. But Joseph would improve their depth and give them more speed on their defense.