Raiders meeting with Georgia DT Jalen Carter on Wednesday

The Raiders are meeting with several of the top players in the 2023 NFL Draft this week, including C.J. Stroud and Tyree Wilson.

They’ve already met with Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson on top of some of the other best defenders in the class. But they have yet to meet with the No. 1 overall prospect in this class, until now.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders are meeting with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter on Wednesday. Carter is widely viewed as the best player in this class, but might not go inside the top five due to some off-the-field incidents.

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting today with the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2023

There have been rumblings for a few weeks that the Raiders wouldn’t take Carter at No. 7, even if he were to fall to them. However, it’s tough to make that decision until they meet with him at the facility.

If the visit goes well, expect Carter to still be in contention for the Raiders at No. 7. He is just too good of a player to completely ignore if he is available to them in the first round.

