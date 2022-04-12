Raiders meeting with 6’4 CB Tariq Woolen on Tuesday

The Raiders are doing a lot of pre-draft work on cornerbacks. They’ve met with several Day 2 cornerback options, including Marcus Jones (Houston) and Cordale Flott (LSU).

The most recent cornerback that the Raiders have shown some interest in is UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen. After a great week at the Senior Bowl, Woolen was the talk of the town after dominating the NFL Combine.

Woolen ran a 4.26 at 6’4, 205 pounds in Indianapolis. He also posted an absurd 42 inch vertical with a 10’11 broad jump. Simply put, he’s one of the most athletic defensive backs to enter the NFL in several years.

According to former NFL scout Josh Norris, the Raiders are meeting with Woolen on Tuesday as they finish up their 30 pre-draft visits.

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen is visiting the #Raiders today pic.twitter.com/jdDgq5Eu5y — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 12, 2022

There is a good chance that Woolen isn’t available to the Raiders when they pick at No. 86, but he should be selected in that range. He’s very raw as an actual cornerback prospect, but you just don’t see many cornerbacks with his size, length and athleticism.

Woolen is undoubtedly a project and probably needs to redshirt his rookie year, but he is the type of player that is worth gambling on during Day 2 of the NFL. Keep an eye on him as a possible selection for the Raiders during the 2022 NFL Draft.

List