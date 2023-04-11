Raiders will meet with Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson on Thursday

This is the last week that teams can meet with NFL prospects ahead of the 2023 draft. That means we should see even more names making their rounds through the facility for the Raiders.

One player that is set to meet with the Raiders this week is Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson, who is one of the most athletic players in the draft. That news was first reported by Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson is doing 30 visits with the Jaguars (today), Cardinals (Wed), Raiders (Thu) and Patriots (Fri) this week. Jags and Pats sit lower than he'll go, but Wilson loved the idea of getting time with Doug Pederson and Bill Belichick. (Wilson = a top 10 lock.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 11, 2023

Wilson was very productive at Texas Tech, racking up 27.5 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks over the last two seasons. Combine that with his freakish size and athleticism and it’s not hard to see why many teams view him as a top-10 pick.

While it still seems a bit unlikely that the Raiders would use the No. 7 pick on Wilson, you can’t rule it out. The defense needs to improve and adding a player with his size and traits to the defensive line would be rather intriguing.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire