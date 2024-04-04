Raiders will meet with Oregon QB Bo Nix on Friday

The Raiders met with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday as they continue their search for a franchise quarterback. That will continue on Friday as they are set to meet with another Pac-12 quarterback, Bo Nix. That news was first reported by Albert Breer.

The Raiders are having QBs roll through town this week—Washington's Michael Penix is in for a 30 visit today, and Oregon's Bo Nix has his 30 visit in Las Vegas tomorrow, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 4, 2024

The Raiders have met with just about every quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft outside of Caleb Williams. They are certainly doing their due diligence when it comes to upgrading the quarterback position.

Nix is widely viewed as a top-50 pick in the upcoming draft, but it’s hard to know where exactly he might be picked. Selecting him at No. 13 feels a bit rich, but it also feels unlikely that he will fall to the Raiders in Round 2.

Could Nix be a possible trade-up candidate for Las Vegas in Round 2? Or could they surprise everyone and take him at No. 13? Time will tell, but expect the Raiders to have a lot of interest in Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft.

