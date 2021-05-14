Raiders DE Maxx Crosbyy has 93 pressures since being drafted

After an incredibly strong rookie season, Maxx Crosby took a step backward for the Raiders in 2020. Or so it would seem.

Crosby saw his sack totals drop from ten in 2019 to seven in 2020. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. Crosby had more pressures in 2020 and was actually the more complete player despite lesser sack numbers.

He’s had quite the start to his career, totaling 17 sacks. He has the 15th-most sacks since entering the NFL and no player drafted in 2019 has more sacks or pressures than Crosby.

Maxx Crosby: 93 total pressures over the last two seasons Leads the 2019 NFL Draft class😎 pic.twitter.com/BzUofJCDb8 — PFF (@PFF) May 14, 2021

Entering Year 3, the expectation is that Crosby will continue to be a starter with Yannick Ngakoue and Clelin Ferrell all competing for snaps at defensive end. The 23-year old rusher continues to get better with every snap and should be one of the team’s best defenders during the 2021 season.

