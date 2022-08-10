Raiders DE Maxx Crosby ‘unblockable’ during training camp

For the Raiders to have a successful season in 2022, they will need their stars to play like it. That includes Maxx Crosby, who is coming off his first Pro Bowl season.

The former fourth-round pick led the NFL in pressures and hurries last year and now he is trying to find ways to bring down the quarterback more often. And while we are only a few weeks into training camp, it appears Crosby has already taken another leap as a player.

In a recent article by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he wrote about Crosby’s strong camp. Here is a snippet from Reed on the Pro Bowl EDGE rusher for the Raiders:

“Speaking of Crosby, he’s been seemingly unblockable during training camp. He’s been lined up mostly as a defensive end but has also taken snaps at outside linebacker. He looks every bit like an elite edge rusher, which has meant trial by fire for the offensive linemen.”

The hope is that Crosby can continue to rack up pressures, hurries and sacks this year with fellow defensive end Chandler Jones dominating his matchup on the other side. If those two players can win consistently, it will set the entire defense up for success.

Crosby is just 24 years old and is poised to have an even better season in 2022. He hasn’t even entered his prime yet, which should be a terrifying thought for opposing offenses.

