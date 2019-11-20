Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Trayvon Mullen named to PFF's Team of the Week

Somewhere in the Bay Area right now, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock must have a pretty big smile across his face.

Oakland has won three games in a row, and Week 11 saw a pair of rookies Mayock drafted, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive end Maxx Crosby, be named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week.

Mullen was credited with three defensive stops, one interception, and a pass breakup in the Raiders' 17-10 win over the Bengals.

Crosby registered four sacks, a forced fumble, and eight total pressures en route to also being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Silver and Black will try to extend the winning streak to four in a visit to MetLife Stadium on Sunday for a clash with Sam Darnold and the lowly Jets.

