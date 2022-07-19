Raiders Maxx Crosby snubbed by Madden23 top ten edge rushers

Anyone who has seen a hot take about football has no doubt heard the phrase “This isn’t Madden.” It is said to suggest unrealistic expectations of some kind. And yet Madden football strives to be as close to mimicking actual football as possible.

Sometimes they get that wrong.

Case in point, their list of the top ten highest rated edge rushers, which curiously has a pretty glaring omission — one Maxx Crosby.

The only man in the NFL last season to break 100 pressures not only didn’t receive a rating in the 90s, he didn’t make the top ten list at all. Pretty absurd, really. And if you don’t want to take my word for it, just ask Chris Long.

The final name on the top ten list is Rashan Gary with an 89 rating. Crosby was given an 87.

Meanwhile the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence — who hasn’t had over six sacks in three years — and two others north of 33 years old all hold ratings in the 90s over the 24-year-old Crosby.