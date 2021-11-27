Raiders DE Maxx Crosby records five pressures vs. Cowboys

If you were to just look at sack totals, you might be disappointed by the play of Maxx Crosby this season. He has just five sacks on the season and has yet to record a forced fumble. But that’s why it’s important not to look only at sack totals.

Crosby has one of the league’s best defensive ends this season. He leads the NFL in hurries and pressures as teams are starting to chip and double him on a regular basis.

He was a force again on Thursday, recording five pressures and five hurries against the Cowboys, according to Pro Football Focus. It was his seventh game this season in which he recorded at least five pressures.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby recorded five pressures + five hurries in Week 12, according to @PFF It was his seventh game this season with at least five pressures. pic.twitter.com/Xy5bPkPNiG — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 27, 2021

Dallas used a tight end (and sometimes a running back) to make sure he didn’t pressure Dak Prescott and it did not matter. He was able to find success even against one of the league’s best offensive lines.

Because of all of his pressure, he and the rest of the defense were able to contain Prescott and the Cowboys most of the day. Dallas did pick up the scoring in the fourth quarter, but the defense did its job for the most part.

Through 12 weeks, Crosby is a sure-fire Pro Bowl selection, even without a ton of sacks. In fact, you can make a case that he should be an All-Pro selection because of how consistently great he’s been all year long.

Needless to say, Crosby is having a breakout season in 2021 with the Raiders.

